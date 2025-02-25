"We will not use our skills as technologists to compromise core government systems, jeopardize Americans' sensitive data, or dismantle critical public services. We will not lend our expertise to carry out or legitimize DOGE's actions"

This is the full letter sent to Susan Wiles:

WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt doesn’t care and backs Trump and Muskolini’s chainsaw massacre:

“Anyone who thinks protests, lawsuits, and lawfare will deter President Trump must have been sleeping under a rock for the past several years,” Leavitt said. “President Trump will not be deterred from delivering on the promises he made to make our federal government more efficient and more accountable to the hardworking American taxpayers.”

