Nano Ordo Mundi
21 DOGE staffers resign: "We will not use our skills as technologists to compromise core government systems"
Muskolini doesn't care
15 hrs ago
•
Marty
14
21 DOGE staffers resign: "We will not use our skills as technologists to compromise core government systems"
8
December 2024
French PM and his government have been overthrown
Historic but chaotic moment for France.
Dec 4, 2024
•
Marty
6
French PM and his government have been overthrown
1
November 2024
Macron, Notre-Dame and the Devil
"I think that Macron is possessed by the devil"
Nov 17, 2024
•
Marty
47
Macron, Notre-Dame and the Devil
5
Massacre in Valencia
An english translation of Nauzet Morgade's work
Nov 9, 2024
•
Marty
8
Massacre in Valencia
12
12:42
August 2024
Self-assembly disruptors mentioned in the latest IJVTPR paper
Silica, mica and colloidal gold
Aug 13, 2024
•
Marty
6
Self-assembly disruptors mentioned in the latest IJVTPR paper
1
April 2024
"So why are they still promoting false, ineffective and dangerous vaccines when the epidemic is over?"
Questions raised by a doctor in France where, believe it or not, a new covid "vaccination" campaign is underway
Apr 21, 2024
•
Marty
5
"So why are they still promoting false, ineffective and dangerous vaccines when the epidemic is over?"
4
The Georgia Guidestones 10 commandments
An interesting article originally written in 2010. The guidestones were destroyed with explosive devices in 2022.
Apr 19, 2024
•
Marty
3
The Georgia Guidestones 10 commandments
1
March 2024
Crocus City Hall terrorist attack in Moscow: at least 143 dead, over 360 injured
The assailants were arrested and detained
Mar 22, 2024
•
Marty
2
Crocus City Hall terrorist attack in Moscow: at least 143 dead, over 360 injured
1
British MP Andrew Bridgen calls for the death penalty for Bill Gates
Bridgen accuses the Covid cabal of committing “crimes against humanity”
Mar 19, 2024
•
Marty
4
British MP Andrew Bridgen calls for the death penalty for Bill Gates
December 2023
Nanotech detox: How to make Sodium Citrate at home
I’m reposting this well-made video that explains how to make sodium citrate at home using just water, citric acid and sodium bicarbonate.
Dec 26, 2023
•
Marty
43
Nanotech detox: How to make Sodium Citrate at home
13
9:19
Emergency call to the world from New Zealand
An important message from Liz Gunn
Dec 3, 2023
•
Marty
8
Emergency call to the world from New Zealand
5:28
September 2023
Nanotech Prison Grid Injected Into Population Through COVID
(Original video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/i7Ucxolm5d6K/)
Sep 16, 2023
•
Marty
7
Nanotech Prison Grid Injected Into Population Through COVID
1
1:07:28
